Panthers' James Reimer: Gearing up for same-conference matchup
Reimer will start for the 10th consecutive game Thursday night versus the visiting Flyers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Reimer has elevated his game in a major way with starter Roberto Luongo (lower body) out of commission. The traditional backup slammed the door on the Senators for his 18th career shutout Saturday evening, and now he'll face a Flyers team that has dropped two straight games and is stuck in the basement of an uber-competitive Metropolitan Division.
