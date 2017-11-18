Panthers' James Reimer: Gets nod against Kings

Reimer led the Panthers out on the ice for warmups Saturday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports. This means he'll draw the road start against the Kings.

It'll be backup versus backup in this match, as the Kings reportedly will counter with Darcy Kuemper rather rolling out star backstop Jonathan Quick. Reimer has only started once in the past five games, as Roberto Luongo did the honors, posting a tidy 3-1-1 record, 2.17 GAA and .943 save percentage over that span.