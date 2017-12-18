Panthers' James Reimer: Gets nod Sunday
Reimer will guard the cage for Sunday's tilt against Vegas, Doug Plagens of NHL Network reports.
This will mark the eighth straight start for Reimer, but he's been shaky throughout that stretch with a 3.10 GAA and .907 save percentage. With Vegas scoring the third most goals per game in the NHL (3.39), and Florida averaging the second most shots allowed (35.1), the 29-year-old will likely his hands full.
