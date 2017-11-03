Panthers' James Reimer: Gets pulled again Thursday

Reimer was pulled Thursday against Columbus after giving up four goals on 19 shots.

Reimer just really hasn't been able to step up to the plate with starter Roberto Luongo (thumb) sidelined. This marks the second consecutive start the former Maple Leaf has been given the yank in the second period. In both outings, Reimer gave up at least four goals on less than 20 shots. It's hard to recommend him as a serviceable fantasy option right now considering his disastrous .890 save percentage and 4.00 GAA. Newcomer Antti Niemi has been a letdown in his relief appearances, so despite his lackluster play, Reimer is pretty much Florida's best bet right now.