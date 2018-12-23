Panthers' James Reimer: Gets start in Chicago

Reimer will patrol the crease for Sunday's contest against the Blackhawks.

Reimer will make his first start since Dec. 13 where the Wild beat him five times on just 26 shots. The 30-year-old is 5-7-3 in 19 appearances and has posted career lows in GAA (3.48) and save percentage (.888) so far this season. He hasn't done much to warrant more regular starts and his fantasy value is suffering from it.