Panthers' James Reimer: Gets starting nod for Saturday's match

Reimer will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Canadiens, David Dwork of CBS4 Miami reports.

Reimer has been red hot recently, picking up four consecutive victories while posting a fantastic 1.50 GAA and .957 save percentage over that span. The 29-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his 11th win of the campaign Saturday in a favorable home matchup with a Canadiens club that's 7-11-1 on the road this season.