Panthers' James Reimer: Gets starting nod Monday

Reimer will start in goal on the road Monday night against the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Reimer reportedly will be countered by rookie Christopher Gibson. Florida's traditional backup has won four straight games to give the Panthers real hope of securing a playoff berth. The Islanders are currently in a three-way tie with the Predators and Avalanche in the scoring department to rank seventh at 3.2 goals per game. This is certainly a tough challenge for Reimer, but coach Bob Boughner seemingly wants to ease No. 1 backstop Roberto Luongo back into the starting mix since he's been dealing with an upper-body issue.