Panthers' James Reimer: Gets starting nod Sunday

Reimer will man the crease against Columbus on Sunday, David Dwork of CBS Miami reports.

Reimer will start yet again for his Panthers after giving up four goals on just 19 shots in Friday's loss to the Red Wings. The 29-year-old netminder has lost his last two starts after winning five straight to close out December. Road games against the Blue Jackets and Blues likely won't be great matchups for him.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories