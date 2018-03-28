Panthers' James Reimer: Gets starting nod Thursday

Reimer will tend the twine against the Senators on Thursday, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Reimer has given up just five goals in his previous five outings (all wins). While coach Bob Boughner has stated his intention to give Roberto Luongo the bulk of the starts, one has to imagine Reimer is making a strong case for a more even division of labor between the pipes.

