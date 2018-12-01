Panthers' James Reimer: Gets starting nod
Reimer will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Lightning, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Reimer was solid in his last start, stopping 22 of 24 shots en route to a 3-2 victory over the Sabres on Friday. The 30-year-old netminder will look to stay sharp and pick up his sixth victory of the campaign in a tough home matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's 7-3-1 on the road this season.
