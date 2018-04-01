Panthers' James Reimer: Gets the yank late in the second period

Reimer was replaced by Roberto Luongo with 3:28 left in the second period of Saturday's 5-1 loss to Boston. He allowed five goals on 22 shots.

It was his 300th NHL game. The Panthers scored first, but that was it. They were dominated and Reimer performed well, all things considering. He was replaced by Roberto Luongo.

