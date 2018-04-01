Panthers' James Reimer: Gets yanked late in second period
Reimer was replaced by Roberto Luongo with 3:28 left in the second period of Saturday's 5-1 loss to Boston. He allowed five goals on 22 shots.
It was his 300th NHL game. The Panthers scored first, but that was it. They were dominated and Reimer performed well, all things considered.
More News
-
Panthers' James Reimer: All systems go for matinee•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Finally takes loss•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Shuts out Isles on Monday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Wins fourth straight•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...