Panthers' James Reimer: Gives up five to Montreal

Reimer allowed five goals on 37 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to Montreal.

Reimer's team simply didn't look ready to compete against a miserable Canadiens club that came in with a minus-21 goal differential and no regulation victories. Montreal didn't break through against Reimer until 16:44 into the second period, but delivered a barrage of goals from there while out-shooting Florida 37-27 overall. Reimer and Roberto Luongo have been equally ineffective, as both goaltenders sport save percentages no better than .905 and GAAs over 3.50 in four starts apiece.