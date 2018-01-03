Panthers' James Reimer: Gives up three goals in loss

Reimer made 23 saves on 26 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Wild.

Reimer left the game for a short period after taking a hit to the head, but he returned with 5:29 remaining in the second period and was credited with the loss. It doesn't appear as if the injury is serious, which is great news considering how well he had been playing. Reimer didn't get much offensive support in the blowout loss, but he came up with some big stops and suffered just his first loss in six games. The Panthers' current starting goaltender had been red-hot entering Tuesday, so we wouldn't worry too much about the three goals he was burned for by the Wild. Look for the veteran to bounce back in his next showing.