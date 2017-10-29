Panthers' James Reimer: Grabbing every opportunity
Reimer registered a 36-save 3-2 loss to the Wings on Saturday.
Optimus Reims has been thrust into the starter's role, what with Bobby Lou's hand injury. And Reimer has responded. He has a history of stepping into roles that would be otherwise unavailabe and this is no different. He signed as the backup, but wants a starting role. And he's earning it.
More News
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Backstops Panthers to blowout victory•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Squaring off against Ducks•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Gives up five to Montreal•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Facing frustrated Habs on Tuesday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Steals show against Capitals•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Patrolling crease again Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...