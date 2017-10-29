Panthers' James Reimer: Grabbing every opportunity

Reimer registered a 36-save 3-2 loss to the Wings on Saturday.

Optimus Reims has been thrust into the starter's role, what with Bobby Lou's hand injury. And Reimer has responded. He has a history of stepping into roles that would be otherwise unavailabe and this is no different. He signed as the backup, but wants a starting role. And he's earning it.

