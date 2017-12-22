Panthers' James Reimer: Guarding home net Friday

Reimer will start for the eighth consecutive game, taking on the Wild in Florida on Friday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

With veteran backstop Roberto Luongo still tending to a lower-body injury, the Cats have leaned exclusively on Reimer, who has posted a 3-3-3 record, 2.96 GAA and .915 save percentage in nine December contests. Those are ho-hum numbers, albeit what you should expect from a backup netminder on a team that's allowing the most shots per game (35.4) in the entire league. And Reimer has been strong his last three outings, with a .921 or better save percentage in those starts. He'll square off against a Minnesota team ranked 17th in total offense and 11th on the man advantage.