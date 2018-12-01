Panthers' James Reimer: Hangs on for fifth win

Reimer stopped 22 of 24 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres.

He wasn't particularly busy against a Buffalo squad playing its third game in four nights, but Reimer stood tall when it mattered, turning aside all nine shots he saw in the third period and OT to give Florida a chance to come back and win it. Roberto Luongo (knee) could return to action as soon as Tuesday, but Reimer has gone 2-1-1 with an .893 save percentage in four straight starts during Luongo's absence.