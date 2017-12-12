Panthers' James Reimer: Hangs on for overtime win

Reimer stole an overtime road win over the Red Wings on Monday, picking up 34 saves on 35 shots in the process.

This was a brilliant effort from Reimer, who helped the Panthers kill off all three penalties. In fact, he hadn't played this well since an Oct. 28 home contest against the Wings, when he lost in overtime despite posting a .947 save percentage that evening. Given that Roberto Luongo (lower body) has had trouble staying healthy this season, Reimer's benefited from an uptick in playing time and should be of service to fantasy owners desperate for depth at the goaltender position -- just don't expect miracles.