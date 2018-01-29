Panthers' James Reimer: Headed for IR

Reimer (groin) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Reimer's designation for IR was really a formality, as he was already ruled out for two weeks (at minimum) due to his groin injury. The Panthers recalled Samuel Montembeault from AHL Springfield, who will likely slot into the backup role behind Harri Sateri until Roberto Luongo (lower body)