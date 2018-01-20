Panthers' James Reimer: Holds off Vegas for 13th win
Reimer saved 33 of 36 shots during Friday's 4-3 overtime win against the Golden Knights.
The veteran has now allowed three goals or more in five of his past six starts, and he's won just two of those outings. Additionally, his .910 save percentage and 3.04 GAA are nothing to write home about. Still, with Roberto Luongo (lower body) out of action, Reimer's hefty workload offers value if fantasy owners are selective with his matchups. However, it's definitely worth noting that Florida has a daunting upcoming schedule with games against Nashville, Dallas and Washington leading into the All-Star break.
