Panthers' James Reimer: Holds on for 6-4 win

Reimer saved 35 of 39 shots during Thursday's 6-4 win over Winnipeg

Reimer has now allowed three or more goals in each of his past five starts, and he sports an underwhelming .892 save percentage and 3.70 GAA for the campaign. While those numbers are discouraging, Roberto Luongo is out for a prolonged stretch with a lower-body injury, so Reimer is locked in as the No. 1 starter. Because there is value in volume, the second-year Panther should be owned in most settings.