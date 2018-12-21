Panthers' James Reimer: Imperfect in relief showing

Reimer allowed one goal on four shots in a 6-1 road loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday, spelling Roberto Luongo in relief action.

Reimer permitted a power-play goal from Mitch Marner, but not before Luongo coughed up five goals of his own through 45:41 of crease time. The Panthers are sitting at the bottom of the Atlantic Division and neither netminder should be used as a No. 1 in season-long fantasy leagues.