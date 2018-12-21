Panthers' James Reimer: Imperfect in relief showing
Reimer allowed one goal on four shots in a 6-1 road loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday, spelling Roberto Luongo in relief action.
Reimer permitted a power-play goal from Mitch Marner, but not before Luongo coughed up five goals of his own through 45:41 of crease time. The Panthers are sitting at the bottom of the Atlantic Division and neither netminder should be used as a No. 1 in season-long fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...