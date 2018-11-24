Panthers' James Reimer: In blue paint against Blackhawks

Reimer will be in the crease against the visiting Blackhawks on Saturday, Alain Poupart of NHL.com reports.

The Panthers are once again tending to Roberto Luongo, as he sustained a lower-body injury in Friday's game against the Hurricanes, but Reimer was probably going to start this second game of the back-to-back set anyway. Reimer is 3-5-1 with a 3.27 GAA and .896 save percentage this season -- those aren't quality numbers by any stretch of the imagination, but it's worth noting that scoring is up across the board. Florida's No. 2 netminder will field shots from a Chicago team that is just 3-7-2 away from the Windy City.