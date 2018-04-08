Panthers' James Reimer: In crease against Boston
Reimer will guard the cage Sunday against Boston, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
With Florida being eliminated from postseason contention Saturday, this will be Reimer's last start and appearance of 2017-18. Although Reimer's just recorded a .912 save percentage on the season, he's improved his game since the start of March, posting a 2.08 GAA and 6-1-1 record in his last eight appearances. On the other side, Boston needs a win to clinch the first seed in the Eastern Conference and also average 3.27 goals per game (sixth in the NHL), meaning life certainly won't be easy for the 30-year-old at TD Garden.
More News
