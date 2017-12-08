Panthers' James Reimer: In goal Saturday

Reimer will get the starting nod for Saturday's clash with Colorado, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Reimer should be expected to shoulder a heavy workload going forward after starter Roberto Luongo (lower body) was ruled out indefinitely. The 29-year-old Reimer has posted a 5-6-3 record with a 3.70 GAA in 15 outings this year -- not exactly the stellar numbers fantasy owners would be looking for.