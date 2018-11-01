Panthers' James Reimer: In goal Thursday
Reimer will be in goal for Thursday's Global Series matchup with the Jets, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
Reimer will be making his third straight start between the pipes for the Panthers and with an extended break following the club's trip to Finland, could see the second of the back-to-back versus Winnipeg as well Friday. In his seven outings, the netminder has posted a disappointing 1-3-1 record with a .878 save percentage.
