Panthers' James Reimer: In goal Thursday

Reimer will tend the twine on the road versus Edmonton on Thursday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Reimer will take the first game of the Panthers' back-to-back, while Roberto Luongo figures to get the nod for Friday's clash with Calgary. With the veteran Luongo struggling, Reimer has an opportunity to play himself into more work down the stretch.

