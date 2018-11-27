Panthers' James Reimer: Just enough to beat Devils
Reimer steered away 29 of 32 shots in Monday's overtime win versus the Devils.
It looked like Reimer was headed for his third straight loss until the Panthers pulled him for an extra attacker and Jonathan Huberdeau tied the game with 1:29 remaining in regulation. Mike Hoffman sealed the deal in the extra frame. Reimer now has a 4-5-1 record with an ugly .895 save percentage on the season, but he'll likely continue starting as long as Roberto Luongo (knee) sits out.
