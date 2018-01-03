Panthers' James Reimer: Leaves game after taking hit to head

Reimer left Tuesday's game against the Wild with a unspecified injury, Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports.

Reimer was on the ice when a Minnesota player collided with his head and bent it back. It's unclear whether it was a head or neck injury, and Harri Sateri will make his NHL debut in relief.

