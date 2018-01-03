Panthers' James Reimer: Leaves game after taking hit to head
Reimer left Tuesday's game against the Wild with a unspecified injury, Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports.
Reimer was on the ice when a Minnesota player collided with his head and bent it back. It's unclear whether it was a head or neck injury, and Harri Sateri will make his NHL debut in relief.
More News
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Returns from locker room•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Starting in net Tuesday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Second shutout in week•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Gets starting nod for Saturday's match•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Stops 29 in win•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Gearing up for same-conference matchup•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...