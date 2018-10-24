Panthers' James Reimer: Light workload in relief appearance
Reimer picked up two saves in a relief outing against the Rangers on Tuesday.
Spot starter Michael Hutchinson was pulled early in the third period after the Rangers put a fourth goal behind him. Reimer -- who is 0-2-1 with a 3.92 GAA and .870 save percentage -- has struggled to hold down the fort while Roberto Luongo (knee) works toward his return.
