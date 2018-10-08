Panthers' James Reimer: Looks to pick up starts in Luongo's absence
Reimer will be the Panther's starter as Roberto Luongo sits for 2-4 weeks due to an MCL strain.
Reimer was forced to come in off the bench after Luongo suffered an injury halfway through the second period during Saturday's 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay. He managed to save 15 of 16 shots in relief before the team lost in the shootout. Going forward Reimer will be looking at more consistent starts until Luongo is healthy again. Michael Hutchinson was recalled from AHL Springfield to serve as his backup.
More News
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Beats Lightning•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Assigned between posts•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Starting Saturday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Starting second leg of doubleheader•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Unable to finish Sunday's contest•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: In crease against Boston•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...