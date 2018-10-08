Panthers' James Reimer: Looks to pick up starts in Luongo's absence

Reimer will be the Panther's starter as Roberto Luongo sits for 2-4 weeks due to an MCL strain.

Reimer was forced to come in off the bench after Luongo suffered an injury halfway through the second period during Saturday's 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay. He managed to save 15 of 16 shots in relief before the team lost in the shootout. Going forward Reimer will be looking at more consistent starts until Luongo is healthy again. Michael Hutchinson was recalled from AHL Springfield to serve as his backup.