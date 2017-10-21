Panthers' James Reimer: Makes 11 saves in relief

Reimer saved 11 of 12 shots after relieving Roberto Luongo (thumb) in the third period of Friday's 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

Reimer ended up taking the loss in Friday's contest, and he now sports a 1-2 record with a .880 save percentage and 4.12 GAA through two starts and four appearances. With Luongo nursing an injury, Reimer will likely draw in to face the Capitals on Saturday, and it probably doesn't check out as a favorable matchup for the Cats. Until there is more information released on the severity of Luongo's ailment, it's wise to avoid making any hasty roster decisions with both netminders.