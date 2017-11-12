Panthers' James Reimer: Makes 19 saves in loss

Reimer made 19 saves in Saturday's 2-1 loss to New Jersey.

He wasn't as busy as Cory Schneider, who saw more prolonged pressure throughout the game. Saturday was Reimer's best outing in two weeks, but it will be hard for him to sustain this decent effort as a little-used backup. Expect more queasy outings.

