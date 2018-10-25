Panthers' James Reimer: Makes 20 saves in OT win over Isles
Reimer stopped 20 of 22 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders.
After falling behind 2-0 through the first two periods, the Panthers were able to rally thanks in part to Reimer turning aside all six shots he saw in the third period, although the Isles didn't manage to get a shot on net over the final eight minutes of regulation. It's the 30-year-old netminder's first win in six appearances, although Reimer is still carrying a poor .877 save percentage on the season.
More News
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Defending cage Wednesday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Light workload in relief appearance•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Struggles versus Capitals•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Receives starting nod Friday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Makes 27 saves in loss•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.