Panthers' James Reimer: Makes 20 saves in OT win over Isles

Reimer stopped 20 of 22 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders.

After falling behind 2-0 through the first two periods, the Panthers were able to rally thanks in part to Reimer turning aside all six shots he saw in the third period, although the Isles didn't manage to get a shot on net over the final eight minutes of regulation. It's the 30-year-old netminder's first win in six appearances, although Reimer is still carrying a poor .877 save percentage on the season.