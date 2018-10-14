Panthers' James Reimer: Makes 27 saves in loss
Reimer made 27 saves in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Vancouver.
Optimus Reims is now 0-2 in two starts with eight goals allowed. He was a bit better Saturday than he was Thursday, but he lost to Vancouver. Yes, he lost to Vancouver. Michael Hutchinson is waiting in the wings and could get a start soon if Reimer continues to scuffle.
More News
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Unable to hold lead•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Looks to pick up starts in Luongo's absence•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Beats Lightning•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Assigned between posts•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...