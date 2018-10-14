Panthers' James Reimer: Makes 27 saves in loss

Reimer made 27 saves in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Vancouver.

Optimus Reims is now 0-2 in two starts with eight goals allowed. He was a bit better Saturday than he was Thursday, but he lost to Vancouver. Yes, he lost to Vancouver. Michael Hutchinson is waiting in the wings and could get a start soon if Reimer continues to scuffle.

