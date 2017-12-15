Panthers' James Reimer: Makes 28 saves in losing effort

Reimer turned away 28 of 30 shots in Thursday's loss to the Avalanche.

Reimer turned in a strong performance, but ended up getting outdueled by opposing netminder Semyon Varlamov. The 29-year-old owns a 6-8-4 record on the season with a .896 save percentage. Reimer can be a valuable fantasy netminder, but he's been very inconsistent this season. Even with Roberto Luongo (lower body) on injured reserve, it's hard to be too confident in Reimer moving forward. He's been playing well of late, however, so ride the momentum and take full advantage of his increased crease time.