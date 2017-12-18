Panthers' James Reimer: Makes 35 saves in loss
Reimer stopped 35 of 38 shots in Sunday's loss to the Golden Knights.
Reimer has been great at times this season, but victories are hard to come by on a struggling Florida squad. He was the much busier goaltender Sunday, but this marks the second consecutive start he's played well yet come up empty. The 29-year-old owns a 6-9-4 record with an .898 save percentage, making him a tough play in fantasy. Considering the Panthers have managed just two wins since the start of December, Reimer likely doesn't make for an adequate fantasy start right now.
More News
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Gets nod Sunday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Makes 28 saves in losing effort•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Earns trust of coach, starting Thursday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Falls victim to Blackhawks•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Starting Tuesday in Chicago•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Hangs on for overtime win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...