Panthers' James Reimer: Makes 35 saves in loss

Reimer stopped 35 of 38 shots in Sunday's loss to the Golden Knights.

Reimer has been great at times this season, but victories are hard to come by on a struggling Florida squad. He was the much busier goaltender Sunday, but this marks the second consecutive start he's played well yet come up empty. The 29-year-old owns a 6-9-4 record with an .898 save percentage, making him a tough play in fantasy. Considering the Panthers have managed just two wins since the start of December, Reimer likely doesn't make for an adequate fantasy start right now.