Panthers' James Reimer: Makes 39 saves to stymie Coyotes
Reimer stopped 39 of 41 shots in Tuesday's win over Arizona.
Reimer has turned in three straight impressive performances, boosting his save percentage to .901 on the season. The 29-year-old is facing a very high shot volume and he's starting to show that he can get the job done with starter Roberto Luongo (lower body) on the sidelines. Reimer has had a fairly inconsistent season overall, but he's trending in the right direction and could be worth getting in your lineup for his improving rate stats.
