Panthers' James Reimer: Makes 44 saves in overtime loss
Reimer lost a 44-save, 3-2 heartbreaker to the Hurricanes in overtime Saturday. The winning goal was scored with two seconds left.
Optimus Reims battled all night long and made several spectacular saves. But he popped a rebound back onto Noah Hanifin's stick that was buried on a backhand. Reimer's rate stats (3.73 GAA and .889 heading into the game) are abysmal and that makes him bench-worthy.
