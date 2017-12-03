Panthers' James Reimer: Makes 44 saves in overtime loss

Reimer lost a 44-save, 3-2 heartbreaker to the Hurricanes in overtime Saturday. The winning goal was scored with two seconds left.

Optimus Reims battled all night long and made several spectacular saves. But he popped a rebound back onto Noah Hanifin's stick that was buried on a backhand. Reimer's rate stats (3.73 GAA and .889 heading into the game) are abysmal and that makes him bench-worthy.