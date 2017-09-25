Panthers' James Reimer: Notches 27 saves

Reimer got the 4-2 preseason victory Sunday, stopping 27 of 29 shots against Tampa Bay.

Reimer looked excellent Sunday, and his 27 saves included a perfect nine for nine on the power play. The Canadian is likely to split time with Roberto Luongo during the 2017-18 season, a role where he's excelled over his career. With Luongo now 38 years old, he could even see an increase in playing time this year from the 43 starts he accumulated last season.