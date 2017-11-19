Panthers' James Reimer: One-man band in loss

Reimer made 16 saves in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Kings. He allowed three goals.

Optimus Reims played one-man band on Saturday, just like he did his last start against the Devils when his team gave him just one goal of support. Reimer hasn't picked up a win since Oct. 26 and was yanked in two of those five starts. He just isn't a guy you can depend on in your twine tent.