Panthers' James Reimer: Out at least one week
Reimer is expected to miss at least a week due to his undisclosed injury, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Reimer's absence will likely provide Samuel Montembeault with the opportunity to make his NHL debut during the Panthers' upcoming back-to-back against the Hurricanes and Senators on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. As long as Florida is still in playoff contention, which is starting to slip away, Roberto Luongo figures to see the bulk of the starts even if Reimer is healthy.
