Panthers' James Reimer: Out with groin pull

Reimer suffered a pulled groin and is expected to miss at least two weeks, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Reimer's injury will force Harri Sateri into action as Roberto Luongo (lower body) has yet to be cleared to return. The 29-year-old Reimer performed well during his stint as the No. 1 for Florida, as he went 9-6-2 with a .924 save percentage. Given the Manitoba native's timeline, it is only a matter of time before the club places him on IR.