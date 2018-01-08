Panthers' James Reimer: Outstanding in shootout loss Sunday
Reimer turned aside 46 of 48 shots in regulation and overtime, and then five of eight attempts in the shootout, in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
He kept the Panthers in the game in the third period, stopping all 11 shots he saw in the frame -- including a breakaway by Pierre-Luc Dubois after the latter stepped out of the penalty box. It's the third time this season Reimer has made more than 40 saves in a game, but despite his occasional heroics he remains inconsistent, losing three straight starts to begin January after recording two shutouts in his last three games of 2017.
