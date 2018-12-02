Panthers' James Reimer: Overworked and stretched thin
Reimer gave up five goals on 39 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Lightning on Saturday night.
Optimus Reims has started five times in the last eight days, winning twice and losing three times, including twice in overtime. That's a bit much for a goalie that has never started more than 42 games in a season. Reimer should get back to a more stable routine once Roberto Luongo returns this week. His numbers should also improve with a more appropriate workload, but until then, we recommend caution.
