Panthers' James Reimer: Patrolling blue paint against Jets
Reimer will be in goal for Thursday's matchup with Winnipeg, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
Reimer will be the No. 1 in Florida for the foreseeable future, as Roberto Luongo (lower body) suffered a long-term injury that has ruled him out indefinitely. So far this season, 29-year-old Reimer has made 14 appearances, in which he posted a 4-6-3 record with a disappointing 3.67 GAA. If the Manitoba native can't improve his performance against the Jets -- who are averaging 3.35 goals -- it could be a rough night Thursday.
