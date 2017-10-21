Panthers' James Reimer: Patrolling crease again Saturday

Reimer will tend twine in Saturday's road game against the Capitals, NBC Sports Washington reports.

While Reimer has struggled mightily in three appearances this year -- he's 1-2-0 with a cumulative 4.11 GAA and .880 percentage -- this starting designation makes a lot of sense, as No. 1 goalie Roberto Luongo is now on IR with a hand/thumb injury, and the newly recalled Harri Sateri has never drawn into an NHL contest. Still, the Caps are probably revved after stealing an overtime win over the Red Wings on Friday, making Reimer a rather unappealing play in this next game.