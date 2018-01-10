Panthers' James Reimer: Patrolling crease Tuesday
Reimer will tend the twine Tuesday against the Blues, Doug Plagens of NHL Network reports.
Reimer has lost his last three appearances, partly due to poor play and partly due to a lack of offensive support. Over those three matchups, he posted a measly .903 save percentage combined with a 3.40 GAA, and the Panthers scored a total of five goals for him in that span. The Blues have had their fair share of struggles lately, but they're starting to turn it around, so Reimer seems to be a riskier option Tuesday night.
