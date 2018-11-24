Panthers' James Reimer: Pegged with loss
Reimer stopped 26 of 28 shots in relief of Roberto Luongo (lower body) in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.
Luongo allowed one goal on 10 shots, but Reimer is on the hook for the loss. Reimer played two periods in the game, so it's unlikely if he or Michael Hutchinson will start Saturday versus the Blackhawks. Reimer now has a .896 save percentage on the season and is a risky start in the fantasy realm.
More News
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Stops four shots in relief•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Wins despite conceding five•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Will face Senators•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Stands strong in front of Sens•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Stopping rubber Sunday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Allows three goals in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...