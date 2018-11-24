Panthers' James Reimer: Pegged with loss

Reimer stopped 26 of 28 shots in relief of Roberto Luongo (lower body) in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Luongo allowed one goal on 10 shots, but Reimer is on the hook for the loss. Reimer played two periods in the game, so it's unlikely if he or Michael Hutchinson will start Saturday versus the Blackhawks. Reimer now has a .896 save percentage on the season and is a risky start in the fantasy realm.