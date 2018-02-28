Panthers' James Reimer: Protecting cage Friday
Reimer is slated to start Friday's clash with the Sabres, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Reimer will square off with the league's second most inept offense (2.40 goals per game). Friday's tilt could be one of the last remaining appearances for the backup this year, as Florida has just three more back-to-backs following this one. Although, if the Panthers get to a point where they are out of the wild card hunt, coach Bob Boughner could decide to split the duties between Reimer and Roberto Luongo.
More News
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Yields seven goals in Winnipeg•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Starting against Winnipeg•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Starting Wednesday in Vancouver•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Holds on for win against Oil•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Making return to action•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Activated from IR•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...