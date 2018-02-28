Panthers' James Reimer: Protecting cage Friday

Reimer is slated to start Friday's clash with the Sabres, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Reimer will square off with the league's second most inept offense (2.40 goals per game). Friday's tilt could be one of the last remaining appearances for the backup this year, as Florida has just three more back-to-backs following this one. Although, if the Panthers get to a point where they are out of the wild card hunt, coach Bob Boughner could decide to split the duties between Reimer and Roberto Luongo.